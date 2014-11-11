Uber, France spar over whether company is a transport service
* App operator says France did not notify Brussels of its taxi law
Nov 11 Gigaset AG
* Says in Q3 2014 - Gigaset significantly improves EBITDA and consolidated net income - company is free of financial liabilities
* Says EBITDA from continuing operations in Q3: 4.4 million euros (Q3/2013: 3.8 million euros)
* Consolidated net income from continuing operations in Q3: minus 0.2 million euros (Q3/2013: minus 3.8 million euros)
* Consolidated revenue from continuing operations in Q3: 72.0 million euros (Q3/2013: 76.6 million euros)
* Says sticks to FY outlook it gave when 2013 annual report was published on March 26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday: ** Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) is acquiring Dublin-based AWAS, the world's tenth biggest aircraft lessor, in a deal that will add over 200 planes to its fleet and more than double the size of its current business. ** Goals Soccer Centres Plc, the five-a-side football pitch operator, confirmed that it was in early discussions with privately-owned Powerle