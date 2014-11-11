Nov 11 Gigaset AG

* Says in Q3 2014 - Gigaset significantly improves EBITDA and consolidated net income - company is free of financial liabilities

* Says EBITDA from continuing operations in Q3: 4.4 million euros (Q3/2013: 3.8 million euros)

* Consolidated net income from continuing operations in Q3: minus 0.2 million euros (Q3/2013: minus 3.8 million euros)

* Consolidated revenue from continuing operations in Q3: 72.0 million euros (Q3/2013: 76.6 million euros)

* Says sticks to FY outlook it gave when 2013 annual report was published on March 26