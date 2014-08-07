Aug 7 Gigaset AG : * Says consolidated revenue from continuing operations in Q2: EUR 82.0 million

(q2/2013: EUR 96.8 million) * Says Q2 consolidated profit from continuing operations EUR1.3 million

(q2/2013: EUR -9.4 million) * Says Q2 EBITDA from continuing operations: EUR 10.3 million (q2/2013: EUR 6.4

million) * Says positive free cash flow from continuing operations of EUR 1.1 million in

Q2 * Says H1 consolidated revenue: EUR 147.0 million (h1/2013: EUR 183.6 million) * Says H1 consolidated net income: minus EUR 11.0 million (h1/2013:

million) * Says H1 EBITDA: EUR 2.6 million (h1/2013: EUR 11.0 million) * Says sticks to the outlook it gave when the 2013 annual report was published)