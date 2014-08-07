BRIEF-Microsoft expects unearned revenue between $26.8 bln and $27 bln for Q4 - Conf Call
* Microsoft CEO says crossed a major milestone with more than 100 million monthly active users of Office 365 commercial
Aug 7 Gigaset AG : * Says consolidated revenue from continuing operations in Q2: EUR 82.0 million
(q2/2013: EUR 96.8 million) * Says Q2 consolidated profit from continuing operations EUR1.3 million
(q2/2013: EUR -9.4 million) * Says Q2 EBITDA from continuing operations: EUR 10.3 million (q2/2013: EUR 6.4
million) * Says positive free cash flow from continuing operations of EUR 1.1 million in
Q2 * Says H1 consolidated revenue: EUR 147.0 million (h1/2013: EUR 183.6 million) * Says H1 consolidated net income: minus EUR 11.0 million (h1/2013:
Says H1 consolidated revenue: EUR 147.0 million (h1/2013: EUR 183.6 million) * Says H1 consolidated net income: minus EUR 11.0 million (h1/2013:
consolidated net loss: EUR 12.7 million) * Says H1 EBITDA: EUR 2.6 million (h1/2013: EUR 11.0 million) * Says sticks to the outlook it gave when the 2013 annual report was published)
April 27 Microsoft Corp slightly missed Wall Street's average revenue estimate for the latest quarter on Thursday, as sales of its Surface tablets and laptops slumped in the face of revamped competition in the personal computer market.