FRANKFURT Oct 7 French private equity firm Mantra Investissement urged shareholders of German phone maker Gigaset to participate in a capital increase to block a takeover attempt by Singapore-based Goldin Fund Pte. Ltd.

"Mantra believes that Goldin is taking advantage of a temporary need for cash to acquire the business at a low price and remove all of Gigaset's future upside potential for existing shareholders," the company, which owns 5.2 percent of Gigaset, said in a statement on Monday.

Gigaset said on Sept. 27 that Goldin was offering 1.00 euro per share to buy the company, valuing it at about 70 million euros ($95 million). ($1 = 0.7355 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Louise Heavens)