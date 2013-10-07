FRANKFURT Oct 7 French private equity firm
Mantra Investissement urged shareholders of German phone maker
Gigaset to participate in a capital increase to block a
takeover attempt by Singapore-based Goldin Fund Pte. Ltd.
"Mantra believes that Goldin is taking advantage of a
temporary need for cash to acquire the business at a low price
and remove all of Gigaset's future upside potential for existing
shareholders," the company, which owns 5.2 percent of Gigaset,
said in a statement on Monday.
Gigaset said on Sept. 27 that Goldin was offering 1.00 euro
per share to buy the company, valuing it at about 70 million
euros ($95 million).
($1 = 0.7355 euros)
