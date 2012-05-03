May 3 Clothing maker Gildan Activewear Inc
reported a 56 percent drop in quarterly
earnings on Thursday, as higher cotton costs more than offset
gains from improved sales volumes and higher selling prices.
Net income in the second quarter that ended April 1, fell to
$26.9 million, or 22 cents a share, from $61.7 million, or 50
cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding restructuring and acquisition-related costs,
earnings were $27.8 million, or 23 cents a share. This topped
the company's previously announced second-quarter forecast of 20
cents a share. Analysts, on average, had also expected earnings
to be in line with the company's forecast that was issued in
February.
Net sales in the second quarter rose 26 percent to $482.6
million, driven by gains in both its printwear and branded
apparel segments.
Higher cotton costs hurt gross margins in the quarter, which
fell to 17.8 percent from 28.4 percent, a year earlier.
Gildan is a top supplier to the screenprint market in the
United States and Canada, with more than 60 percent of the
market. It also supplies private-label and Gildan-branded socks,
primarily to mass-market retailers.
Montreal-based Gildan also said it would acquire smaller
rival Anvil Holdings Inc for $88 million and finance the deal
through its bank credit facility.
The company reaffirmed its fiscal 2012 earnings before
restructuring and acquisition-related costs of about $1.30 per
share. It expects sales of some $1.95 billion, compared with its
prior view of about $1.9 billion. Analysts, on average, had
forecast earnings of $1.32 a share, on revenue of $1.91 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company also forecast fiscal third-quarter earnings of
65 cents a share, on revenue of about $600 million. Analysts, on
average, had forecast earnings of 79 cents a share, on revenue
of $588.7 million.