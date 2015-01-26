Jan 26 Pharmacy benefits manager EnvisionRx said
on Monday it reached an agreement to provide its customers with
Gilead Sciences Inc's hepatitis C drugs on an exclusive
basis, the latest Gilead victory in a market share battle with
AbbVie over their new treatments for the liver
destroying virus.
EnvisionRx said Gilead's Sovaldi and its newer two-drug
combination pill Harvoni would be available on its formulary,
with other hepatitis C drugs, such as AbbVie's Viekira Pak,
allowed only as an exception in some cases.
It was not disclosed how much of a price discount EnvisionRx
negotiated from Gilead to secure the agreement.
"The safety and efficacy profile of Gilead's HCV products,
coupled with the most competitive pricing in the drug class,
have solidified EnvisionRx's choice to place Gilead's products
in an exclusive and preferred formulary position," said
EnvisionRx President Dawn Sherman in a statement.
Express Scripts Holding, the largest U.S. pharmacy
benefits manager (PBM) which had complained about the high cost
of Gilead's first to market treatment, fired the first shot in
the hepatitis C price war days after the AbbVie rival treatment
was approved. It gave Viekira Pak preference on its formulary,
excluding Gilead's drugs.
Gilead then locked up formulary exclusivity for Harvoni with
CVS Health, the second largest U.S. PBM.
PBMs negotiate drug pricing for employers and health plans.
Health insurers have also chosen sides after negotiating their
own discount deals following the Express Scripts move.
Aetna, Anthem and Humana chose
Gilead drugs as their preferred treatment, while PBM Prime
Therapeutics kept both on its list.
Both treatments have demonstrated an ability to cure well
over 90 percent of patients, although Gilead's Harvoni involves
fewer drugs than Viekira.
Harvoni, which combines Sovaldi with another drug, has a
list price of $94,500 for 12 weeks of treatment. Viekira Pak
was listed at about $83,300.
Analysts believe the companies have been providing discounts
of up to 30 percent, although the specific negotiated rebates
have not been disclosed.
EnvisionRx provides services for Medicare Part D plans as
well as government paid or subsidized insurance through
Medicaid, CHIP and individual exchange plans.
