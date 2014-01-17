LONDON Jan 17 Gilead Sciences Inc's high-profile new hepatitis C drug Sovaldi has won final European approval, the company said on Friday, paving the way for its launch across the European Union.

The green light from the European Commission had been expected following a positive recommendation from the European Medicines Agency in November.

The once-a-day pill, also known as sofosbuvir, is the first approved to treat certain types of hepatitis C infection without the need for interferon, an injected drug that can cause severe flu-like symptoms.