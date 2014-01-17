LONDON Jan 17 Gilead Sciences Inc's
high-profile new hepatitis C drug Sovaldi has won final European
approval, the company said on Friday, paving the way for its
launch across the European Union.
The green light from the European Commission had been
expected following a positive recommendation from the European
Medicines Agency in November.
The once-a-day pill, also known as sofosbuvir, is the first
approved to treat certain types of hepatitis C infection without
the need for interferon, an injected drug that can cause severe
flu-like symptoms.