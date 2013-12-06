Dec 6 U.S. regulators on Friday approved Gilead
Sciences Inc's Sovaldi as a potentially easier cure for
chronic infection with the liver-destroying hepatitis C virus.
The once-a-day pill is the first approved to treat certain
types of hepatitis C infection without the need for interferon,
an injected drug that can cause severe flu-like symptoms.
Hepatitis C, which is often undiagnosed, affects about 3.2
million Americans, killing more than 15,000 each year, mostly
from illnesses such as cirrhosis and liver cancer.
Most patients will be treated with the $1,000-a-day drug for
12 weeks, resulting in a total list price of $84,000, according
to Gilead spokeswoman Cara Miller.
"Today marks a landmark advance in the treatment of
hepatitis C, opening up new opportunities to stop the spread of
this virus and the ravages of this disease," Dr John Ward,
director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's
division of viral hepatitis, said in a statement.
Last year, the CDC recommended that all baby boomers, born
from 1945 to 1965, be tested for the virus. Introduction of
blood and organ screening in the 1990s has dramatically lowered
infection rates for younger generations.
Gilead said Sovaldi, also known as sofosbuvir, can be used
in combination with ribavirin, an older antiviral pill, for
patients with genotypes 2 and 3 infections, which account for
about 28 percent of U.S. patients infected with the virus.
For patients with genotype 1, which accounts for about 70
percent of U.S. infections, the new drug must still be used with
both interferon and ribavirin, although it can be considered for
use in patients with genotype 1 infections who cannot use
interferon.
Patients with the much less common genotype 4 infections
will also be treated with a three-drug combination.
The Gilead drug's approval was supported by several studies
showing that it helped to eradicate the virus in significantly
more patients, with fewer side effects, than the current drug
regimen.
Sovaldi is the first in a new class of medications known as
nucleotide analogue inhibitors, or "nukes," designed to block a
specific protein that the hepatitis C virus needs to copy
itself.
Analysts, on average, have forecast Sovaldi sales of $1.9
billion next year, according to BMO Capital Markets.
Gilead has said it plans to file in the first half of next
year for FDA approval of an all-oral regimen for genotype 1
patients. Companies including Bristol-Myers Squibb,
AbbVie and Boehringer Ingelheim are also spending
millions to develop new hepatitis C treatments.
Shares of Gilead, which have nearly doubled over the past 12
months, were up half a percentage point at $74.39 in after-hours
trading. The shares rose 1 percent to close at $73.99 in regular
Nasdaq trading on Friday.