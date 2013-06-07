June 7 Biotechnology company Gilead Sciences Inc
said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
granted priority review to its experimental hepatitis C drug
sofosbuvir.
The FDA grants priority reviews to medicines that are
considered potentially significant therapeutic advancements over
existing therapies.
The FDA set a review date of Dec. 8 for the drug, Gilead
said.
Gilead's oral drug is considered the most advanced and
high-profile of treatments free of interferon, a standard
hepatitis C drug which has side effects including colds and
muscle fatigue.
Drugmakers AbbVie and Bristol-Myers Squibb
are also developing such treatments but they require patient to
take more pills each day than Gilead's treatment.