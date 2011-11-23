Nov 23 (LPC) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Barclays Capital have launched the $10.7 billion financing package that backs Gilead Sciences Inc's (GILD.O) $11 billion acquisition of Pharmasset Inc, VRUS.O sources said.

The loans comprises a $7.7 billion bridge loan that is split between a $3.7 billion bridge-to-equity and a $4 billion cash bridge. The financing package also includes $3 billion in permanent facilities comprising a $1 billion, three-year term loan, a $1.25 billion five-year revolver and a $750 million 364-day loan.

The company is syndicating the financing package among its relationship lenders.

As previously reported, Gilead had said it planned to finance the transaction with cash on hand, bank debt and senior unsecured notes.

Gilead has a Baa1/A- senior unsecured rating.

The company expects the transaction, when completed, to be dilutive to Gilead's earnings through 2014 and accretive in 2015 and beyond. The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2012.

(Michelle Sierra is a reporter for Thomson Reuters Loan Pricing Corp in New York)