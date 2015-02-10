By Bill Berkrot
NEW YORK Feb 10 Gilead Sciences Inc
said on Tuesday it expects the number of hepatitis C patients
treated in Europe with its Sovaldi drug to increase dramatically
this year, and that approvals for the newer combination pill,
Harvoni, could come quickly.
The company, which has come under intense criticism in the
United States for the high price of its treatments for the liver
destroying virus, is negotiating price cuts in Europe in
exchange for patient volume promises.
Unlike the United States, where it is left to insurers and
pharmacy benefit managers to negotiate price cuts for expensive
drugs, price controls on medicines have long been a reality in
Europe.
Gilead President and Chief Operating Officer John Milligan
said about 17,000 hepatitis C patients were treated in France
last year under a temporary utilization program.
"This year they will increase that budget allotment fairly
dramatically in return for some price/volume concessions. If
they commit to certain volumes, we'll commit to certain price
concessions," Milligan said at the Bio CEO&Investor conference
in New York.
Similar arrangements have been made in Spain and in Italy,
which has among the highest prevalence of hepatitis C in Europe,
he said.
"Italy has committed to volumes this year that I believe are
about three times the volume they have ever treated," Milligan
said.
Sovaldi must be used with at least one other drug to produce
cure rates well in excess of 90 percent.
The company's Harvoni drug, which combines Sovaldi with
another Gilead anti-viral medicine into a one pill once a day
treatment, won U.S. approval late last year. Gilead is currently
in talks on gaining patient access to Harvoni in Europe, which
could accelerate 2015 sales that many analysts expect to exceed
$12 billion worldwide.
"Negotiations for approvals of Harvoni are going very, very
fast," Milligan said. "Payers see the value of it and see that
more patients can benefit than ever before. That means we can
bring more patients onto Harvoni sooner than we anticipated."
Some investors have expressed concern that short duration
treatments will ultimately limit hepatitis C drug sales,
compared with Gilead's HIV drugs that patients may have to take
for decades.
Milligan estimates it will take six years to exhaust the
estimated 1.6 million patients already diagnosed in the United
States alone.
"On top of that, about an equal number need to be
diagnosed," he said. "So it plays out over a much longer period
of time."
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot. Editing by Andre Grenon)