May 2 Gilead Sciences Inc on Thursday
said almost all patients taking a fixed-dose combination of two
of its experimental hepatitis C drugs appeared to have
eliminated the liver virus after either 8 weeks or 12 weeks of
treatment in a small mid-stage study.
The data could help Gilead, whose shares rose 4 percent,
remain in the lead among drugmakers racing to develop better
medicines for the potentially dangerous condition that also
require far shorter durations of treatment.
Based on the favorable results, Gilead said it plans to
conduct a third late-stage study of the fixed-dose combination
tablet, which pairs the drugs sofosbuvir and ledipasvir.
(Reporting By Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)