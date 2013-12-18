By Ransdell Pierson and Bill Berkrot
Dec 18 Gilead Sciences Inc released impressive
late-stage data Wednesday for its once-daily combination pill to
treat hepatitis C, advancing its lead in the race to develop
new, all-oral treatments for the liver disease, and pushed up
its timeline for seeking U.S. approval.
Gilead unveiled initial results from three Phase
III studies that demonstrated cure rates well in excess of 90
percent with as little as 8 weeks of treatment for some
patients, and its share price rose 5 percent.
The findings were achieved without the use of either
injectable interferon, which causes miserable flu-like symptoms,
or ribavirin, an antiviral pill that carries its own troublesome
side effects.
The tough-to-tolerate older drugs have led thousands of
patients to delay treatment for the potentially fatal disease
and await new options.
"The results certainly raise the bar and dim the outlook for
competitors such as AbbVie, Bristol-Myers and
Boehringer Ingelheim," Sanford Bernstein analyst Geoffrey Porges
said of rival all-oral programs in development that require more
drugs and more pills than Gilead's to achieve similarly high
cure rates.
Porges, saying the new data could spell the end of ribavirin
use and greatly expand the number of people seeking treatment,
raised his peak sales forecast for Gilead's combination to an
eye-popping $16 billion in 2016, declining to $6.8 billion by
2020 as the backlog of patients awaiting treatment declines.
Stifel analyst Joel Sendek forecast 2015 sales of $5.1
billion for the Gilead pill and said AbbVie would likely have
offer its hepatitis treatment at a discount to compete.
Gilead said it would file in the first quarter of 2014 for
U.S. approval of the combination treatment that pairs its
just-approved Sovaldi (sofosbuvir) and its experimental
ledipasvir. The company previously said it would seek marketing
approval in the first half of next year.
Gilead shares closed up $3.51, or 5 percent, at $73.59 on
Nasdaq.
The Phase III trials tested the combination pill in subjects
with the most common, but hardest to treat, genotype 1 strain of
the liver virus in both previously untreated patients and those
who had failed to be helped by prior treatment. They also
included patients with cirrhosis, who tend to be farther along
in the liver-destroying disease.
ERADICATION ON THE HORIZON?
Sovaldi, which costs about $84,000 for a course of
treatment, belongs to a class of drugs known as nucleotide
analog polymerase inhibitors, or "nukes," designed to block an
enzyme the hepatitis C virus needs to copy itself. Ledipasvir
belongs to a promising new class of drugs that work by blocking
the NS5A protein, which the virus also needs to replicate.
Current standard regimens include both interferon and
ribavirin and must be taken for 24 to 48 weeks, curing about 75
percent of patients.
Gilead tested its combo pill at a variety of treatment
durations both with and without ribavirin. But the high cure
rates without ribavirin, which can cause rash, anemia and other
side effects, are likely to grab most of the attention of
physicians and investors.
In a study of 647 previously untreated patients without
cirrhosis called ION-3, 94 percent achieved sustained virologic
response (SVR), which is considered cured, after just 8 weeks of
treatment, rising to 95.4 percent with a 12-week regimen.
In ION 2 - a trial of 440 more difficult to treat patients
who were not cured by prior treatment, including 88 cirrhotics -
93.6 percent were cured by the once daily pill after 12 weeks,
while the cure rate rose to 99.1 percent with 24 weeks of
treatment.
In ION-1, which looked at 865 previously untreated patients,
including 136 with cirrhosis, the Gilead pill cured 97.7 percent
with 12 weeks of therapy.
"In general, the data position Gilead to dominate the
genotype 1 landscape," ISI Group analyst Mark Schoenebaum said
in a research note. He noted that Gilead's ribavirin-free
regimen involved one pill once a day, while AbbVie's is six
pills a day with ribavirin and four pills without, and includes
a medicine that may interact with other drugs.
Genotype 1 accounts for about 70 percent of U.S. infections.
Hepatitis C affects an estimated 170 million people worldwide,
and if left untreated can lead to cirrhosis, liver cancer, or
the need for a new liver.
Bernstein's Porges said given the convenience and cure rates
of the new drugs, the hepatitis C conversation is likely to
change from disease management to eradication.
"This is going to be very tempting for people to say, 'We
can lick this'," Porges said. But he noted that demand for the
drug will eventually decline as patients are cured.
"The long-term economics of curing patients is not good for
the drug industry, but it's totally great for society."