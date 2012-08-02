A man suffering from HIV/AIDS receives treatment at a drug de-addiction centre in the northeastern Indian city of Siliguri July 6, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/files

Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD.O) signed deals with three Indian companies to drive sales and reduce manufacturing costs of low-cost generic versions of its HIV drug emtricitabine in developing countries.

Under deals with Ranbaxy Laboratories (RANB.NS), Strides Arcolab STAR.NS and Mylan Inc's (MYL.O) India unit, Gilead will provide technology and funding to help reduce manufacturing costs of the drug, the companies said.

Gilead, which sells the drug under the Emtriva brand, is the world's largest maker of branded drugs to treat the human immunodeficiency virus -- the cause of AIDS.

