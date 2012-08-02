* Signs deal with Ranbaxy, Strides Arcolab and Mylan's unit

* Gilead to provide technology, funding (Adds details, background)

Aug 2 Gilead Sciences Inc signed deals with three Indian companies to improve access and help lower costs of generic versions of its HIV drug emtricitabine in developing countries.

Under deals with Ranbaxy Laboratories, Strides Arcolab and Mylan Inc's India unit, Gilead will provide technology and funding to help reduce manufacturing costs of emtricitabine.

The collaboration also includes making available emtricitabine in combination with Gilead's other HIV drugs.

Gilead, which sells emtricitabine under the Emtriva brand, is the world's largest maker of branded drugs to treat the human immunodeficiency virus -- the cause of AIDS.

The United Nations, which is pushing for lower-cost versions of simpler HIV treatments that combine several drugs in a single pill, estimates that about 34 million people are living with the human immunodeficiency virus that causes AIDS.

An estimated 8 million people in lower-income countries are receiving antiretroviral drugs, and the United Nations has set a target to raise that to 15 million by 2015.

Last fortnight, U.S. regulators approved use of Gilead's HIV drug Truvada for people who are not yet infected but may engage in sexual activity with HIV-infected partners, a concept known as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP)

The World Health Organization endorsed using HIV medicines among people who do not have the infection but are at high risk of getting it. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Viraj Nair, Maju Samuel)