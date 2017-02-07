BRIEF-Founders Advantage reports qtrly diluted loss per share of $0.04
* Founders Advantage releases Q1 2017 results; investee revenues increase year over year, earnings reflect normal seasonality
Feb 7 Gilead Sciences Inc on Tuesday posted lower fourth-quarter profits as fewer patients were treated with its pricey hepatitis C drugs, and said total product sales would be lower this year.
The company projected total 2017 product sales between $22.5 billion and $24.5 billion, compared with $30 billion in 2016.
Gilead's shares were down nearly 4 percent at $70.29 in after-hours trading on the Nasdaq exchange,
Fourth-quarter net income fell to $3.1 billion from $4.7 billion a year earlier. Adjusting for one-time items, Gilead said it earned $2.70 per share in the quarter, compared with $3.32 per share a year earlier.
Quarterly sales of hepatitis C drugs Sovaldi, Harvoni and recently Epclusa totaled $3.2 billion, compared with $4.9 billion a year earlier. Wall Street analysts, on average, had forecast hepatitis C drug sales of $3.2 billion, according to a poll by Evercore ISI.
May 30 Gold held steady early on Tuesday as easing Asian stock markets and geopolitical concerns helped the yellow metal hover close to one-month peaks. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,268.36 per ounce at 0105 GMT. * U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,267.80 an ounce * The euro came under pressure on Tuesday after a media report that Greece may forego its next bailout payment if creditors cannot strike a debt relief deal,