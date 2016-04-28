BRIEF-JKX Oil and Gas signs deal with Schlumberger to stimulate 11 wells in Q2, Q3 of this year
* Signed contract with Schlumberger to stimulate 11 wells with multiple zones in Q2, Q3 of this year
April 28 Gilead Sciences Inc's first quarter net profit fell 18 percent as hepatitis C drug sales missed Wall Street estimates while higher international sales failed to offset a drop in U.S. sales of hepatitis C drug Harvoni.
The company's shares were down 5.5 percent at $91.65 in after hours trading.
The biotechnology company's quarterly net profit fell to $3.57 billion, or $2.53 per share, compared with $4.33 billion, or $2.76 per share, a year earlier.
Total product sales rose 4 percent to $7.7 billion. Sales of hepatitis C drugs Sovaldi and Harvoni totaled $4.29 billion, which was short of the $4.63 billion average Wall Street estimate, as compiled by ISI Evercore.
For full-year 2016, Gilead said it still expects total product sales of $30 billion to $31 billion, in line with the average Wall Street estimate of $30.16 billion. (Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Andrew Hay)
TOKYO, May 17 U.S. share futures and the dollar tumbled on Wednesday on worries about more U.S. political turmoil after media reports said President Donald Trump asked then-FBI Director James Comey to end a probe into Trump's former national security advisor.