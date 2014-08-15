Aug 15 Gilead Sciences Inc said an arbitration panel has ruled in its favor, rejecting patent infringement claims from Roche Holding AG, related to Gilead's hepatitis C drug, Sovaldi.

Roche initiated arbitration proceedings against Gilead in 2013, asserting exclusive rights over sofosbuvir by virtue of its 2004 collaboration agreement with Pharmasset Inc. Gilead bought Pharmasset in 2012.

Gilead started selling sofosbuvir under the brand name Sovaldi in December.

The arbitration panel on Thursday determined that Roche failed to establish any of its claims and is not entitled to any damages or other relief, Gilead said in a regulatory filing on Friday. (1.usa.gov/Xmtn2P)

Sovaldi, which costs $84,000 for 12-weeks of treatment, had sales of $3.5 billion in the second quarter ended June.

Gilead shares were up 1 pct in premarket trade. They had closed at $96.36 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)