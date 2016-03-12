(Adds FDA comment, paragraph 3)
LONDON, March 11 European and U.S. regulators
are reviewing the safety of Gilead Sciences' leukaemia
drug Zydelig due to concerns over serious adverse events,
including deaths.
The actions were prompted by an increased rate of harmful
events, mostly due to infections, seen in three clinical trials
that tested the drug in combination with other cancer medicines,
the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Friday.
Separately, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it is
"aware of and is looking into reports of deaths" in clinical
trials involving Zydelig, according to an emailed statement from
agency spokeswoman Angela Stark.
The FDA said it will communicate new safety-related
information on Zydelig as it becomes available.
The EMA said it would review data from the studies to see if
the findings had any consequences for Zydelig's approved use. In
the meantime, patients taking the drug should be carefully
monitored for signs of infections, it said.
The European agency added it was considering whether any
other immediate measures were necessary while the review was
ongoing.
Zydelig is authorised in Europe for treating chronic
lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) in combination with Roche's
Rituxan and on its own for treating follicular lymphoma. It is
also approved in the U.S. for treatment of small lymphocytic
lymphoma.
