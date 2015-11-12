(Adds details on study, background on Harvoni drug, share
price)
Nov 12 Drugmaker Gilead Sciences Inc
said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had
approved the expanded use of its blockbuster hepatitis C drug,
Harvoni.
The drug can now be used to treat patients with subtypes of
chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) and patients who are co-infected
with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Gilead said in a
statement.
The once-daily pill, used in combination with antiviral
ribavirin, was also approved to be used for 12 weeks as an
alternate therapy to Harvoni alone, which is used for 24 weeks
to treat patients with cirrhosis.
Results from the study showed that about 93 percent of the
patients with subtypes of the virus and 96 percent of patients
co-infected with HIV showed a sustained response to the virus
within 12 weeks of treatment.
Sustained viral response is the term for a successful
hepatitis C treatment outcome. It means that hepatitis-C virus
is undetectable for 12 or more weeks after the end of treatment.
Gilead's blockbuster Harvoni was first approved by the FDA
in October 2014. The drug had sales of about $3.3 billion in the
latest quarter ended Sept 30.
Hepatitis C, estimated to infect about 3.2 million
Americans, is a viral disease that causes inflammation of the
liver that can lead to liver failure.
Patients with HCV and HIV co-infection represent about 30
percent of the total HIV-infected population in the United
States, Gilead says.
Gilead's shares were little changed in the after-market
trading.
(Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva
and Ken Wills)