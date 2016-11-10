BRIEF-Insmed Inc files for potential stock shelf offering
Files for potential stock shelf offering; size not disclosed
Nov 10 Gilead Sciences Inc said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its drug for patients with chronic hepatitis B virus infection.
The drug, Vemlidy, comes with a boxed warning, the strongest warning issued by the FDA.
The company's shares were down 1.1 pct in afternoon trading. (Reporting by Dipika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Continued non-compliance since it has not yet filed quarterly report on form 10-Q for fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2017