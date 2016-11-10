Nov 10 Gilead Sciences Inc said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its drug for patients with chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

The drug, Vemlidy, comes with a boxed warning, the strongest warning issued by the FDA.

The company's shares were down 1.1 pct in afternoon trading. (Reporting by Dipika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)