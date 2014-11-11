Nov 11 Gilead Sciences Inc on Tuesday
said its new Harvoni drug for hepatitis C achieved cure rates of
96 percent to 97 percent in a study of patients who had
cirrhosis and had failed to benefit from prior treatments.
The data bolsters the attractiveness of Harvoni, a
combination drug that U.S. regulators approved last month and
whose $95,000 cost for a course of treatment has raised
complaints from insurers and politicians.
The Gilead study involved 155 patients with cirrhosis and
the most common genotype 1 form of the liver virus. They
previously had failed to benefit from standard older treatments
that included protease inhibitors as well as interferon and
ribavirin, drugs that can cause harsh side effects and must be
taken for almost a year.
All patients received Harvoni, a once-daily pill containing
Gilead's Sovaldi and ledipasvir. The combination eliminates the
need to take interferon and ribavirin with Sovaldi.
In one group taking Harvoni alone for 24 weeks, the cure
rate was 97 percent. It was 96 percent for patients who received
Harvoni plus ribavirin for 12 weeks.
Three far smaller Gilead studies evaluated Sovaldi, a
so-called nucleotide, in combination with the company's
experimental NS5A inhibitor GS-5816, with and without ribavirin
for eight or 12 weeks.
Of patients taking the combination for 12 weeks without
ribavirin, sustained cures were seen in 100 percent of genotype
1 patients, with and without cirrhosis, and in 88 percent of
those with the less common genotype 3 form of the virus, with
cirrhosis.
Shares of Gilead were up 1.4 percent at $108.54 in morning
trading.
