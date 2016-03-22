BRIEF-Connectone Bancorp reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.39
* Connectone Bancorp Inc says Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.39 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 22 A federal jury on Tuesday upheld the validity of two Merck & Co patents in a high-profile dispute with rival Gilead Sciences Inc, which could be forced to hand over a portion of the billions of dollars in revenue from its blockbuster cure for hepatitis C.
The verdict in federal court in San Jose, California, is a major setback for Gilead, whose drugs Sovaldi and Harvoni brought in $19.2 billion in worldwide sales last year. Merck has demanded more than $2 billion in damages and a royalty of 10 percent of Gilead's sales going forward. The jury must now decide exactly how much Gilead owes. (Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
FRANKFURT, May 16 Stada Arzneimittel AG , the German drug company that has received an agreed takeover bid from buyout firms Bain and Cinven, on Tuesday said it had not been notified of any rival offer in the works.