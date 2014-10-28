(Adds company comment, updates share price)
By Deena Beasley
Oct 28 Gilead Sciences Inc, maker of
$84,000 hepatitis C drug Sovaldi, on Tuesday said third quarter
net profit more than tripled and product sales doubled, despite
a dip in Sovaldi sales as doctors and patients awaited a
recently approved combination pill.
The company, which received U.S. regulatory approval earlier
this month for new hepatitis C drug Harvoni, said total product
sales for the quarter more than doubled to $5.97 billion from
$2.71 billion a year earlier.
Third-quarter Sovaldi sales totaled $2.8 billion, which fell
short of the average Wall Street estimate of $2.97 billion,
according to Deutsche Bank. Second quarter-sales of the drug,
which was launched last December and has drawn criticism from
insurers over its cost, totaled $3.48 billion.
Shares of Gilead, which closed at $113.45 on Nasdaq, fell 4
percent to $109 in after-hours trading. So far this year, the
shares have gained around 48 percent.
"There's a lot of warehousing going on for the launch of the
new all-oral Harvoni," said RBC Capital Markets analyst Michael
Yee. "But we expect a significant increase in hepatitis C sales
in 2015 as the all-oral was just launched a couple of weeks
ago."
A 12-week course of Harvoni is priced at $94,500, but Gilead
has said many patients will be cured of the virus after just
eight weeks of treatment.
"We're seeing a broader group of physicians writing
(Harvoni) scripts than with Sovaldi," Gilead Chief Operating
Officer John Milligan said during a conference call. "With
regard to payers, we're feeling reasonably confident with their
reaction."
Yee forecasts $15 billion in worldwide hepatitis C sales for
Gilead next year.
Gilead, also the world's largest producer of branded HIV
drugs, reported a quarterly net profit of $2.73 billion, or
$1.67 per share, compared with $788.6 million, or 47 cents per
share, a year ago.
Excluding one-time items, Gilead said it earned $1.84 per
share.
The company raised the lower end of its 2014 product sales
outlook to $22 billion from $21 billion, but left the upper end
unchanged at $23 billion. Wall Street analysts, on average, have
forecast 2014 sales of $24.3 billion, according to Deutsche
Bank.
Gilead also increased its estimate for 2014 sales, general
and administrative costs to between $2.7 billion and $2.8
billion from a previous estimate of $2.3 billion to $2.4
billion, citing a change in accounting for a U.S. tax.
