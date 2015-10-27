BRIEF-Millennial says Farhad Abasov appointed as chief executive officer
* Appointed Farhad Abasov as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 27 Gilead Sciences Inc on Tuesday said its quarterly profit rose 70 percent, but sales of its key hepatitis C drugs were largely in line with Wall Street estimates, and shares of the biotechnology company were little changed.
For the third quarter, Gilead posted net income of $4.6 billion, or $3.06 per share, compared with $2.7 billion, or $1.67 per share a year earlier. The company's shares, which rose 2 percent in regular trading, were up 0.05 percent at $111 after hours.
Gilead said third-quarter product sales rose 37 percent to $8.2 billion, including $4.8 billion for hepatitis C drugs Sovaldi and Harvoni. Analysts had expected hepatitis C sales of $4.5 billion, according to Evercore ISI.
Gilead raised its outlook for full-year product sales to between $30 billion and $31 billion, from a previous estimate of $29 billion to $30 billion. (Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by James Dalgleish)
HONG KONG, May 8 Macau plans to add security features to ATMs to monitor withdrawals, authorities in the world's largest gambling hub said as the Chinese territory seeks to further tighten restrictions on cash flows out of the mainland. Macau is a special administrative region of China and the announcement of the plans coincides with a visit by Zhang Dejiang, the head of China's parliament and its third-most powerful leader.