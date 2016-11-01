(Adds company comments, updates share price)
By Deena Beasley
Nov 1 Gilead Sciences Inc on Tuesday
posted a 28 percent drop in quarterly net profit due to lower
sales of its hepatitis C drugs Harvoni and Sovaldi, but its HIV
drug sales beat Wall Street's expectations and the biotech
company made no changes to its full-year outlook.
Shares of Gilead, which closed at $74.07 on the Nasdaq
exchange, were slightly lower at $73.69 in after-hours trading.
Quarterly net profits dropped to $3.3 billion from $4.6
billion a year earlier. Adjusting for one-time items, Gilead
said it earned $2.75 per share, compared with an average analyst
estimate of $2.86, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total product sales fell to $7.4 billion from $8.2 billion
in the same 2015 period.
Sales of hepatitis C drugs Sovaldi, Harvoni and recently
launched Epclusa totaled $3.3 billion, compared with $4.8
billion a year earlier for Sovaldi and Harvoni. Wall Street
analysts, on average, had forecast hepatitis C drug sales of
$3.74 billion, according to a poll by Evercore ISI.
Sales of HIV and other antiviral drugs rose 21 percent from
the year-ago period to $3.5 billion, due to robust sales of a
new generation of Gilead medications, growing use of Gilead's
older drug Truvada to prevent HIV infection and a one-time $332
million adjustment to the company's rebate reserve.
HIV sales were mixed, especially once one-time rebates are
excluded, Jefferies analyst Brian Abrahams said in a research
note. But he noted that the results "should bode well for HIV
franchise sustainability."
Gilead drew fire after its 2014 launch of Sovaldi, the first
in a new class of hepatitis C drugs considered to be a cure for
the liver-destroying disease, at a price of $1,000 per pill. An
estimated 3.2 million Americans are infected with hepatitis C
and insurers have responded by closely monitoring which patients
should be treated.
Health insurers and other payers have also been able to
command steep discounts from Gilead now that competing hepatitis
C drugs have been launched by AbbVie Inc and Merck & Co
Inc.
For the full year, Gilead said it expects net product sales
of between $29.5 billion and $30.5 billion.
Chief Executive Officer John Martin said the company is
"still very actively evaluating" potential acquisitions and
other investments, including "a series of different
partnerships."
But he emphasized that "the bar remains high" and said
opportunities considered so far have either been "too early for
us or too expensive."
(Reporting by Deena Beasley; editing by Dan Grebler and David
Gregorio)