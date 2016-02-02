Feb 2 Gilead Sciences Inc's sales of
hepatitis C drugs beat Wall Street estimates in the fourth
quarter, helping to push the biotechnology company's shares 2
percent higher on Tuesday.
The company also increased its dividend by 10 percent, and
said it would buy back an additional $12 billion in stock.
For full-year 2016, Gilead projected total product sales of
$30 billion to $31 billion, in line with the average Wall Street
estimate of $30.68 billion as compiled by ISI Evercore.
Net profit rose more than 30 percent to $4.7 billion, or
$3.18 per share, compared with the year-ago quarter.
Total fourth quarter product sales rose 16 percent to $8.4
billion. Sales of hepatitis C drugs Sovaldi and Harvoni totaled
$4.9 billion, ahead of the $4.45 billion average Wall Street
estimate.
Shares of Gilead, which have been pressured by new
competition from Merck & Co Inc in the hepatitis C
market, were up $1.49 at $84.20 after hours.
(Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Richard Chang)