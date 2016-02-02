(Adds comments from conference call, updates share price)
By Deena Beasley
LOS ANGELES Feb 2 Gilead Sciences Inc's
hepatitis C drug sales edged past Wall Street estimates
in the fourth quarter, helped by strong sales in Japan, but U.S.
results were weaker than expected.
The company, which faces growing competition in the
lucrative hepatitis C market, projected total 2016 product sales
of $30 billion to $31 billion, in line with the average Wall
Street estimate of $30.68 billion as compiled by ISI Evercore.
For 2015, Gilead's product sales totaled $32.15 billion.
"The most prolific growth story in the large-cap biotech for
the last three years just guided sales down," RBC Capital
Markets analyst Michael Yee said. "To some extent they are a
victim of their own success."
Gilead said it will continue to seek growth through
partnerships and acquisitions. The company also increased its
dividend by 10 percent, and said it would buy back an additional
$12 billion of its stock.
"The environment has shifted dramatically in our favor" in
terms of acquisition opportunities, Gilead Chief Operating
Officer John Milligan said on a conference call, referring to
the recent stock market selloff.
Milligan has been named Gilead's next chief executive
officer as of March 10, when current CEO John Martin will become
executive chairman.
Gilead's fourth quarter product sales rose 16 percent to
$8.4 billion. Sales of hepatitis C drugs Sovaldi and Harvoni
totaled $4.9 billion, ahead of the $4.45 billion average Wall
Street estimate.
Adjusted earnings totaled $3.32 per share, beating the
average Wall Street estimate of $3.00 per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"It was a strong overall quarter, driven by strong Japan
sales, but U.S. sales were lighter than expected," said RBC's
Yee. "Japan is likely taking a price reduction for Gilead's
drugs, so there will be questions about that."
Shares of Gilead edged up 60 cents to $83.30 in after hours
trading. The stock has been under pressure following recent U.S.
regulatory approval of Merck & Co Inc's new hepatitis C
drug.
Merck's drug will have a list price of $54,600 for a 12-week
regimen. Gilead's Harvoni is listed at $94,500, but is steeply
discounted under contracts with health insurers and other
payers, including the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Gilead officials repeatedly said they were confident in the
safety profiles and "real-world" results from treatment with
Harvoni and Sovaldi, and did not expect their prices to be
affected by Merck's drug.
Gilead drew fire two years ago when it launched Sovaldi, the
first in a new class of hepatitis C drugs considered to be a
cure for the liver-destroying disease, at a price of $84,000 per
course of treatment. An estimated 3.2 million Americans are
infected with hepatitis C and insurers have responded by closely
monitoring which patients should first be treated with the new
drugs.
The company estimated on Tuesday that about 3 million
Americans are still infected with hepatitis C, including about
1.5 million who remain undiagnosed.
(Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Richard Chang)