(Adds company comment, updates share price)
By Deena Beasley
April 28 Gilead Sciences Inc's first
quarter net profit fell 18 percent as pricing pressure resulted
in lower U.S. sales of hepatitis C drug Harvoni.
The biotechnology company's shares, which fell 3.7 percent
in regular trading, were down another 5.4 percent at $91.75
after hours.
Gilead's total product sales rose 4 percent to $7.7 billion.
Sales of hepatitis C drugs Sovaldi and Harvoni, the company's
second generation hepatitis treatment, totaled $4.29 billion,
which was short of the $4.63 billion average Wall Street
estimate, as compiled by ISI Evercore.
"The hep C numbers are a little light in the USA and that
could be due to higher rebating and more competition," said RBC
Capital Markets analyst Michael Yee.
Gilead Chief Financial Officer Robin Washington said on a
conference call that U.S. Harvoni sales declined due to an
"increase in discounts required to open up access to patients
with lower (liver) fibrosis scores," as well as a modest shift
in sales to deeply-discounted government payers, including the
Department of Veterans Affairs.
Gilead drew fire more than two years ago when it launched
Sovaldi, the first in a new class of hepatitis C drugs
considered to be a cure for the liver-destroying disease, at a
price of $84,000 per course of treatment. An estimated 3.2
million Americans are infected with hepatitis C and insurers
have responded by closely monitoring which patients should be
treated with the new drugs.
The Foster City, California-based company has since faced
competition from new hepatitis C treatments sold by other
drugmakers - first AbbVie followed more recently by
Merck & Co Inc.
Gilead said it continues to assess business development
opportunities.
"M&A (mergers and acquisition) is always a process," said
Chief Executive Officer John Milligan, noting that Gilead has
never said it would be unwilling to pursue a hostile deal,
although "we do prefer a friendly process."
Adjusting for one-time items, Gilead earned $3.03 per share
in the quarter, compared with the average Wall Street estimate
of $3.15 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The biotechnology company's first quarter net profit fell to
$3.57 billion from $4.33 billion a year earlier.
RBC's Yee said results were also hurt by a $200 million
charge for litigation with Merck.
For full-year 2016, Gilead said it still expects total
product sales of $30 billion to $31 billion, in line with the
average Wall Street estimate of $30.16 billion.
(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Andrew Hay, Chris Reese
and Bernard Orr)