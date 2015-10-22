Oct 22 Drugmaker Gilead Sciences Inc
said data from a late-stage study showed that its experimental
drug, Genvoya, showed reduced side-effects compared with an
older version of the drug in treating HIV-infected patients over
a longer term.
The company said Genvoya was as good as Stribild, which is
the older version, after 96 weeks of treatment and had lesser
side-effects on patients' kidneys and bones.
Genvoya, which is developed from Stribild by replacing one
part of the four-drug cocktail, has already received positive
opinions from European health regulators.
The company's marketing application in Europe was supported
by two late-stage studies that showed the same benefit, but over
48 weeks of treatment.
Stribild raked in sales of $803 million in the first half of
the year, according to a regulatory filing from the company.
Gilead shares were up marginally at $102 premarket. Up to
Wednesday's close, the stock had gained about 8 percent this
year.
