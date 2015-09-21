Sept 21 Gilead Sciences Inc said its experimental hepatitis C combination was effective against all genotypes of the viral infection, citing data from four late-stage studies.

The trials were evaluating a once-daily, fixed-dose combination of the blockbuster Sovaldi with velpatasvir, an experimental NS5A inhibitor.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)