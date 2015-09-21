BRIEF-Glacier Media reports qtrly adjusted revenue $55.4 million
* Glacier Media Inc says qtrly adjusted cash flow from operations per share $0.06
Sept 21 Gilead Sciences Inc said its experimental hepatitis C combination was effective against all genotypes of the viral infection, citing data from four late-stage studies.
The trials were evaluating a once-daily, fixed-dose combination of the blockbuster Sovaldi with velpatasvir, an experimental NS5A inhibitor.
* CANCER GENETICS INC ANNOUNCES 15% REVENUE INCREASE IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2017 OVER 2016 ON STRONG ORGANIC GROWTH WHILE CONTINUING ON PATH TO PROFITABILITY