Feb 19 Gilead Sciences Inc said it has
agreed with Israel's Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
to settle a lawsuit relating to patents protecting
Viread, a treatment for HIV infection and chronic hepatitis B.
As per the agreement, Gilead said Teva will be allowed to
launch a generic version of Viread on Dec. 15, 2017.
"This settlement removes some uncertainty and minimizes
further distraction and investment of human and financial
resources associated with this litigation," Gilead's chief
operating officer, John Milligan, said in a statement late on
Tuesday.
Gilead, based in California, is the world's largest maker of
branded drugs to treat the human immunodeficiency virus, the
cause of AIDS.
The trial in the lawsuit, which was scheduled to begin on
Feb. 20 in a Manhattan court, has been adjourned to finalize the
settlement, Gilead said.