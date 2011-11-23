LONDON Nov 22 Online luxury clothing retailer
Gilt Groupe plans to launch an initial public offering, late
next year or possibly in 2013, the company's chief executive
told the Financial Times on Tuesday.
"I think it's entirely possible that in 2013, depending on
the markets and depending on how things are going, that we
would look to go public," Chief Executive Kevin Ryan was quoted
as saying in the FT's online edition.
Ryan said Gilt would look at the process in 2012 but added
that the New York-based "flash" sales site for designer clothes
was unlikely to float in the next nine months as it had not yet
held any meetings with advisers, the FT reported.
"We are certainly plenty big enough to go public. The
question is, is it the right time, do you want to spend the
time on that?" he said, according to the article.
Market turmoil that has forced many companies to delay
going public this year has not affected Gilt's timetable for a
float, Ryan said, according to the article.
Ryan said he expected Gilt's annualised turnover to be
close to $1 billion after the company posted gross sales of
$500 million in its financial year to June, the FT reported.
He also said the economic downturn was impacting Gilt "less
than you'd think ... a recession is slightly more helpful for
me," according to the article.
Flash businesses like Gilt Groupe and peers like Ideeli and
Rue La La, which offer steeply discounted products for a
limited time, burst onto the fashion scene during the recession
to try to move a mountain of unsold clothes.
As the luxury inventory has dwindled and sales sites have
become bigger, they have been forced to pay more for products
or find other ways to procure them, leading to questions about
whether they can turn growth into profits. [ID:nN1E79D1SV]
Last week Gilt added the ability to ship purchases from its
distribution centres in New York and Japan to 90 new countries
and Ryan said international shipping was "step number one
before we go global," the FT reported.
"A year from now, we'll probably do close to $100m [in
sales] outside the United States," he was quoted as saying.
Ryan added that Gilt planned to make more acquisitions like
BuyWithMe, in the United States and elsewhere, against a
backdrop of consolidation in the worldwide daily deals and
flash sales space, the FT reported.
"The costs of going public have gone up, measured in every
dimension, certainly financial as well as time-wise - and the
alternatives to going public have got better. There used to be
no secondary market, for example. That continues to evolve
every year," Ryan said, according to the FT.
Gilt was not immediately reachable for comment.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Gary Hill)