Dec 14 Canadian department store operator
Hudson's Bay Co is close to a deal to buy online luxury
retailer Gilt Groupe for about $250 million, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Gilt, which was valued at $1 billion in 2011, will be paired
with Saks Off 5th brand, the WSJ said, citing one source. (on.wsj.com/1lJAvT1)
Hudson's Bay, which bought U.S. luxury retail chain Saks
Fifth Avenue in 2013 for $2.4 billion, plans to open Gilt shops
inside Saks Off 5th stores, the Journal said.
"It is our policy not to comment on rumors or speculation,"
Hudson's Bay spokeswoman Tiffany Bourre said. Gilt was not
available for comment.
The Journal said a final deal has not yet been reached and
cautioned that the talks could still fall apart.
Gilt, which runs limited-time online sales of furniture,
fashion and other products, has struggled in the face of stiff
competition.
Liberty Interactive Corp, which owns home shopping network
QVC, said in August it would acquire Zulily Inc, a flash-sale
site for moms, in a deal valued at $2.4 billion, a 15 percent
discount to Zulily's 2013 initial public offering price.
(Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty and Subrat Patnaik in
Bengaluru)