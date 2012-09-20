By Alistair Barr
| SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 20
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 20 Gilt Groupe will turn a
profit for the first time in coming months, helping the flash
sales website prepare for a possible initial public offering in
2013, President Andy Page said on Thursday.
The company, founded by tech entrepreneur Kevin Ryan, will
be profitable in the fourth quarter. It also has a chance of
being in the black in the typically slow first quarter and is
confident of a profit in the second quarter of next year, he
said.
To get there, Gilt is shutting some businesses and
streamlining others after an aggressive expansion into new
categories in previous years.
On Thursday, Gilt said it is closing Park & Bond, a
full-price luxury men's apparel business and folding it into
Gilt MAN, the company's main men's apparel flash sales business.
Gilt Taste, the company's food business, will be slimmed
down and Taste employees will become part of the company's home
goods operation.
"It's important to show the business is profitable," said
Page. "We're trying to address that so we have the opportunity
to go public. The objective is to work towards that in 2013."
The changes announced on Thursday resulted in just four job
losses because most affected employees were moved to other parts
of Gilt Groupe, which has a total work force of roughly 1,100,
Page noted.
Flash-sales websites offer steeply discounted products for a
limited time. Gilt, which started in 2007, is the largest flash
sales business in the United States. Others include Rue La La,
HauteLook, owned by Nordstrom Inc and Ideeli. Amazon.com
Inc has its own flash-sales site called MYHABIT.
Gilt's Park & Bond was a departure for the company because
it sold full-price apparel and did not limit the length of time
items were put up for sale.
When Park & Bond discounted products from time to time, it
confused some customers who were used to seeing discounted items
from Gilt MAN, the company's flash sales channel for men, Page
said.
"We made a difficult but important strategic decision to
focus on a single shopping destination and experience for our
customers," he said.
Park & Bond generated about $10 million in revenue since it
started about a year ago.
"By start-up standards that is very successful," Page said.
But Gilt is aiming for the higher standards of a potentially
public company now, he added.