Jan 7 Canadian department store operator
Hudson's Bay Co has agreed to buy online luxury
retailer Gilt Groupe Holdings Inc for about $250 million.
Hudson's Bay expects the deal to add about $500 million to
its 2016 total sales, the company said on Thursday. It reported
revenue of C$8.17 billion for 2014.
Gilt, which runs limited-time discounted online sales of
apparel and other products, has struggled in the face of stiff
competition from other flash-sale websites.
Hudson's Bay, which has a market value of about C$3 billion
($2.12 billion), said it plans to open Gilt shops inside its
Saks Off 5th stores.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the news last month.
($1 = 1.4155 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)