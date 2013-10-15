PRAGUE Oct 15 Polish broker WSEInfo Engine
launched an over-the-counter electricity trading platform on
Tuesday as it seeks to cut into market share held by foreign
brokers.
The broker, owned by the Warsaw Stock Exchange, did
not detail how many traders have joined the new platform or what
electricity products it would offer. The Polish government
controls the Warsaw Stock Exchange.
"I believe that in the near future the volume of energy on
our market that flows through the exchange as well as through
the OTC sector will continue to increase," Grzegorz
Onichimowski, President of the Management Board of WSEInfoEngine
said in a statement.
"I always considered it unnatural that advanced tools for
OTC trading were supplied only by foreign entities."
Poland requires generators to sell 15 percent of the energy
they produce on an exchange, which could push traders to the new
platform. The Warsaw Stock Exchange also owns the country's
POLPX exchange.
The new platform will compete with foreign brokers TFS and
GFI, which provide a range of physically settled products on the
Polish market.
According to POLPX data, the volume of electricity trade in
the third quarter of 2013 totalled 55,645 TWh, a rise of nearly
77 percent from the same period a year earlier.
(Reporting by Michael Kahn,; Editing by William Hardy)