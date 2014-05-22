May 22 GIMV Nv :

* GIMV posts 15.0 mln euro profit for the year, giving a net asset value of 40.12 euros per share - major investment activity (194.6 mln euros) across all platforms

* Gross dividend stable at 2.45 euros, with optional dividend

* Net result (group's share) 15.0 mln euros (0.61 euros per share)

* Dividend for the 2013-2014 financial year: 60.6 mln euros, or 2.45 euros gross (1.84 euro net) per share

* Total investments (on balance sheet) 194.6 mln euros (49.2 mln euros in Q4), total divestment revenues (on balance sheet) 95.8 mln euros (17.6 mln euros in Q4)

* To finance the further expansion of the portfolio and the growth of GIMV, we are again offering our shareholders this year a stable dividend with the possibility of opting for a stock dividend. For link to the press release, click on: (link.reuters.com/hak59v) Further company coverage: