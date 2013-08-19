China's securities regulator stresses need for market stability
BEIJING, April 15 The head of China's securities regulator said on Saturday that stock exchange overseers must "brandish the sword" and combat any activities that disturb market order.
BRUSSELS Aug 19 Gimv: * Belgium's Gimv sells portfolio company Endosense to St Jude Medical
Inc. for CHF 159 million
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.