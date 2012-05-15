BRUSSELS May 15 Belgian investment company Gimv said on Tuesday it will receive 21.8 million euros ($27.85 million) for the sale of its stake in Accent Jobs to French investment firm Naxicap.

The sale of its one-third stake in the recruitment agency represents 0.94 euros per share for Gimv, it said. ($1 = 0.7828 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton)