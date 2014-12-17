BRIEF-Panasonic offers ToB for shares of PanaHome instead of stock swap
* Says it will no longer do share swap with its unit PanaHome
Dec 17 Gino Rossi SA :
* Resolves to issue 8,000 series E bonds of issue price of 1,000 zlotys ($293) each with maturity date of June 23, 2015
* Series E bonds will be issued via private subscription offer; proceeds will be used for financing of current operations of company Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.4075 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will no longer do share swap with its unit PanaHome
April 21 Shanghai Kaichuang Marine International Co Ltd