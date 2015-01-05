Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Jan 5 Gino Rossi SA :
* December 2014 sales 25 million zlotys ($7 million), up 24 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6009 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 Nearly 400 migratory birds of brilliant plumage were killed when they smashed into an office tower in Texas while flying in a storm, officials said on Friday.