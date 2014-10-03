BRIEF-Greenpower announces private placement of convertible debentures
* Greenpower announces private placement of convertible debentures
Oct 3 Gino Rossi SA :
* Says September 2014 revenue 14.3 million zlotys, stable year on year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Greenpower announces private placement of convertible debentures
WASHINGTON, May 1 President Donald Trump announced on Monday he has signed an executive order creating a new technology council to "transfer and modernize" the U.S. government's information technology systems.