Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:
Dec 9 Giorgio Fedon & Figli SpA :
* AGM approves admission of shares to AIM Italia segment managed by Borsa Italiana
* Procedure to conclude by end of Month Source text: bit.ly/1w9HTZu Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:
April 18 Emei Shan Tourism Co Ltd * Says board elects Wang Dong as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2oHLWxc Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)