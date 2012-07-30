July 30 Global Infrastructure Partners Ltd,
owner of London's Gatwick Aiport and of pipelines formerly owned
by Chesapeake Energy Corp, revealed on Monday it had
raised about $7.5 billion for its second infrastructure fund -
the largest globally to date.
The disclosure, made in filings with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, means that the fund, Global Infrastructure
Partners II, is now bigger than Goldman Sachs Group Inc's
first infrastructure fund, which raised $6.5 billion in 2006.
A Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) spokesman declined to
comment as the fund is still in fundraising mode.
Infrastructure fundraising remains challenging, with 149
infrastructure funds currently in the market targeting $98
billion in total, according to research firm Preqin.
Investor confidence in GIP may reflect a strong track record
in clinching deals. Appetite may also be increasing for real
assets such as toll roads and gas grids that offer steady cash
flows and a hedge against inflation that many fear could return
in earnest in the wake of loose monetary policy around the
world.
GIP, founded in 2006 with backing from General Electric Co
and Credit Suisse Group AG, raised $5.6 billion
for its first infrastructure fund, targeting assets in the
transport, energy, utilities and waste sectors.
Goldman Sachs was not as successful in its second
infrastructure fund endeavor, slashing its fundraising target in
half in the middle of its marketing process and ending up
raising $3.1 billion.
One of GIP's investors, the Oregon Investment Council, said
in September 2011 that Global Infrastructure Partners II was
targeting gross returns of 15 to 20 percent and had a target of
$5 billion. But GIP has since raised its fundraising target
based on investor demand, with media reports suggesting the fund
could now top $8 billion.
GIP earlier this month completed the $2 billion acquisition
of interests in Chesapeake Midstream Partners LP. In April, it
agreed to buy Edinburgh airport in Scotland from Ferrovial-owned
BAA for 807 million pounds ($1.3 billion), cementing
its position as a leading British airport operator.