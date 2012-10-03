Oct 3 Global Infrastructure Partners Ltd (GIP),
owner of London's Gatwick Airport and of pipelines formerly
owned by Chesapeake Energy Corp, completed fundraising
for its second infrastructure fund, raising $8.25 billion and
making it the largest infrastructure fund globally to date.
The fundraising is the latest sign that independent asset
managers with a successful track record are tapping demand for
infrastructure investments and exploiting the hurdles facing
investment banks that must comply with new cumbersome
regulations for such products, including Morgan Stanley.
"We are extremely gratified by the confidence that our
investors in GIP II have placed in us. We believe that the well
documented need for infrastructure investment across the globe
will provide a very attractive investment environment for GIP
II," GIP Chairman Adebayo Ogunlesi said in a statement.
GIP II, GIP's second fund, is now bigger than Goldman Sachs
Group Inc's first infrastructure fund, which raised $6.5
billion in 2006.
One of GIP's investors, the Oregon Investment Council, said
in September 2011 that GIP II was targeting gross returns of 15
to 20 percent and had a target of $5 billion. But GIP raised its
fundraising target based on investor demand.
GIP currently boasts 13 portfolio company investments with
combined annual revenue of over $4.5 billion and more than
12,000 people on their payroll.
Research firm Preqin said earlier this week that
infrastructure funds holding a final close, that is, reaching
their ultimate target for capital, nearly halved in the third
quarter, with six funds raising $2.7 billion, compared with 11
funds raising a total $5.2 billion in the previous quarter.
Some 142 infrastructure funds are currently available,
targeting $91.6 billion in investor capital so they can invest
in assets such as roads, airports and power grids, Preqin said.
GIP, founded in 2006 with backing from General Electric Co
and Credit Suisse Group AG, raised $5.6 billion
for its first infrastructure fund, targeting assets in the
transport, energy, utilities and waste sectors.
Goldman Sachs was not as successful in its second
infrastructure fund endeavor, slashing its fundraising target in
half in the middle of its marketing process and ending up
raising $3.1 billion.