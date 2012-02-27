MUMBAI Feb 27 Gitanjali Gems, India's largest jewellery retailer, is close to acquiring a jewellery retail company in China and hopes to announce a deal in the next 2-3 months, a top official said.

In December 2011, the company acquired Hong-Kong based manufacturing firm Crown Aim but has so far not disclosed the financial details of the deal.

"We are looking at another company in China as that market is very attractive for us," Abhishek Gupta, head of corporate strategy, said in an interview on Monday.

"This time round we are looking to acquire a retailer with about 50 stores...It will be a sizeable buy," he said.

Gitanjali has also signed a sourcing pact worth $10 million with a consortium of diamond miners anticipating robust demand for diamond jewellery globally.

"This sourcing deal is very important as procuring roughs (diamonds) is a big challenge," Gupta said.

He said the deal will help the company achieve consistency in supply and bring down costs by 8-10 percent.

