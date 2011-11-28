MUMBAI Nov 28 Gitanjali Gems, India's largest jewellery retailer, has redeemed its foreign currency convertible bonds worth $110 million, it said in a statement on Monday.

Out of the total issuance 63 percent of the total size was converted into equity shares and 37 percent bonds were redeemed at a premium, it said.

The firm paid $57.2 million on Nov. 25 to redeem the outstanding amount and its premium.

"The reduction in debt will improve the leverage, gearing ratios as well as company's exposure to dollar payments," said Chairman and Managing Director Mehul Choksi.

Shares of the company, which the market values at $555.3 million, ended 0.19 percent up at 335.6 rupees in a firm Mumbai market. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)