SAN FRANCISCO, July 9 Software-services company
GitHub has raised $100 million in a round led by venture-capital
firm Andreessen Horowitz, the company said, marking GitHub's
first outside investment and Andreessen's largest funding so
far.
Andreessen partner Peter Levine will take a board seat at
the profitable 4-year-old company, which has 1.7 million users
for its software-development hosting services.
SV Angel, the firm run by Silicon Valley investor Ron
Conway, is also an investor in the round.
The unusually large first-round funding for a start-up
reflects business-oriented companies' relative ease in raising
capital compared to consumer companies in the wake of the messy
Facebook initial public offering in May.
With the cash, GitHub said it will be able to expand faster
and better compete with companies such as Sydney-based
Atlassian, which has raised $60 million from Accel Partners.
"This money is really going to help us explore innovating
around software development," said GitHub co-founder Tom
Preston-Werner. He expects the 100-employee firm to hire more
engineers, designers, and technical writers.
The cash will also help the company build marketing and
sales capability, Levine added.
GitHub charges for hosting private software-development
projects. Hosting is free for open-source projects, in which
programmers generally collaborate on a volunteer basis to
develop the software.