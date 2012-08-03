* Confirms mid-term guidance despite weaker margin
* Says will increase shareholder payout next year
* Shares down 5 percent despite forecast-beating net profit
By Andrew Thompson
ZURICH, Aug 2 Sliding margins at the world's
largest fragrance and flavours maker Givaudan raised
fears that it may not be able to keep its promise to increase
payouts to shareholders.
The Geneva-based company, which incurred huge debts with its
2006 acquisition of Quest International from ICI, has said it
intends to return more than 60 percent of its free cashflow to
shareholders once it reduces its debt ratio to 25 percent.
Though Chief Executive Gilles Andrier said on Friday that
the debt target would be achieved early next year, the market
was not impressed after the company reported first-half gross
margin fell by 90 basis points year on year, to 42.1 percent,
hit by costs related to pensions and a factory opening in
Hungary.
Givaudan shares were down 5.2 percent by 0900 GMT, while the
pan-European chemicals index was up 0.7 percent.
Swiss broker Kepler said in a note to clients that the
continued pressure on margins could "restart the discussion"
about Givaudan's ability to increase its payout this year,
adding that the dividend was a key reason for holding the
shares.
Margins were also hit by Givaudan using up some of the raw
materials purchased at the height of last year's price boom. The
company's financial performance is strongly dependent on the
prices of key raw materials such as citrus oils and crude
oil-related products.
However, the wider picture looked considerably brighter as
the company beat forecasts with a net profit of 201 million
Swiss francs ($206 million), up 68 percent year on year, boosted
by price increases, tight cost control and the absence of last
year's one-off costs.
Sales rose to 2.1 billion francs, up 6.9 percent in local
currencies, driven by strong demand from Asia and Latin America,
with fragrances sales growing by 7 percent and flavours by 5
percent. The average forecast from analysts polled by Reuters
was for net profit of 198 million Swiss francs and sales of 2.1
billion francs.
The company also confirmed its other mid-term targets,
saying that it expects to outgrow markets over the next five
years. Givaudan is targeting sales growth of up to 5.5 percent,
against expectations for broader market growth of 2 to 3
percent, and an industry-leading operating profit margin.
Andrier remained upbeat about business prospects despite
stagnating sales in Western Europe. "People are still consuming
their daily needs in terms of toothpaste, healthcare and food
and beverages," he told Reuters.
Slowing sales of luxury goods in China did not have any
significant impact. "We have very little exposure. China is not
yet a fine fragrance market, it is a cosmetics market," Andrier
said.
U.S. rival International Flavours & Fragrances is
due to publish its second-quarter results on Wednesday, while
Germany's Symrise reports on Thursday.