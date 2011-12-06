* CEO says growth momentum continuing
* Sees rising raw material prices in the long-term
ZURICH Dec 6 Swiss fragrance and flavour
maker Givaudan has not witnessed a cooldown in demand
despite rising global economic uncertainty, its chief executive
Gilles Andrier told a Swiss newspaper.
"We are still not observing at the moment any slackening in
demand and the good growth momentum is ongoing," Andrier told
Finanz und Wirtschaft in an interview released ahead of
publication on Tuesday.
"In view of the darkening economic outlook we are, however,
careful and prepared for all eventualities," he said.
The Geneva-based company that makes fragrances for Dior and
Prada, has grappled with rising input costs this year.
But Andrier was confident the company could mitigate higher raw
material costs through price hikes.
"We're on track to compensate for half of the additional
burden from raw material costs in the current year," he said,
although he cautioned high prices would not go away.
"Due to rapid growth in emerging markets and the growing
world population, natural resources will become increasingly
scarce. Against this backdrop, I am counting on rising prices in
the long-term, in the short-term there may be some relief."
Andrier said Givaudan hoped to counter price volatility by
striking up alliances with commodity producers and suppliers.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)